Rep. Juan Ciscomani talks border security and Arizona national parks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — From Capitol Hill, Arizona's 6th District Representative is weighing in on some of the biggest issues in Washington, D.C.

KGUN 9's Executive Reporter traveled to Washington, D.C., to speak with Rep. Juan Ciscomani about his second term representing Arizona's 6th Congressional District.

During her visit, Ciscomani shared his vision for a bill that would designate the 12,000-acre Chiricahua National Monument as a national park in Cochise County.

"It passed with bipartisan support, and now it's in the Senate. Hopefully, it passes there, signed by the president, and we can have in Arizona our fourth national park, which is huge again for land protection of our public lands and the respect for those lands, but also for economic development in southern Arizona," Ciscomani said.

Ciscomani also gave his thoughts on the partial government shutdown. He is currently serving as the vice chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee.

"A lot of other things that are, you know, very important to our safety and our national security are not being funded, and unfortunately, the Democrats have continued to just extend," Ciscomani said.

Denelle asked him about the war in Iran and Congress's role.

"This was a, a necessary step, according to what the White House has reported and, and we've been supportive of this strategy," Ciscomani said.

While in his office, Ciscomani reflected on his journey to Congress, starting out 20 years ago as an intern.

"20 years apart from me being an intern here and getting recognized by Jim Kolbe, my predecessor in this district," Ciscomani said.

He also shared a glimpse into his daily life and responsibilities in Washington.

"So this is special. I mean, this is a reminder, obviously, of the responsibility we have here for our voters. This is also where I sleep, though, so I don't have a place. So that couch it pulls out," Ciscomani said.

Ciscomani was accompanied by his son, Juan, whom he took to Washington during his son's spring break.

Denelle asked his son, also Juan, what he thinks of his dad's job.

"I think it's pretty great. I think it's pretty cool," Juan said.

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