Arizona representatives discuss local projects and national issues in D.C.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — From the war in Iran to the partial government shutdown, there is a lot of news coming out of Washington D.C.

KGUN 9's Executive Reporter Denelle Veselik made the trip to the Cannon House Office Building to catch up with two of our Arizona representatives, to get their take on national headlines and what they are working on for our community.

For Arizona's 6th Congressional District, Rep. Juan Ciscomani spoke of sponsoring a bill that would make Chiricahua National Monument a national park. The Chiricahuas would become Arizona's fourth national park if H.R. 6380 is signed into law.

"It passed with bipartisan support and now it's in the Senate. Hopefully, it passes there, (it can be) signed by the president, and we can have in Arizona, our fourth national park," Ciscomani said. "Which is huge for land protection of our public lands and really respect for those lands, but also for economic development in Southern Arizona."

Rep. Adelita Grijalva from Congressional District 7 said she has been working to get the government to fund major projects within the district. These projects include an interchange in Pima County and funding for the Copper Queen Library in Bisbee.

"We're able to put in 20 proposals," Grijalva said. "We also signed on in appropriations, 163 bills that are funding different projects in Arizona CD7, to say we endorse these projects.

"I'm excited about all of those because some of those bills have pieces all over the nation, but (there is) some investment in our district."

Representatives Ciscomani and Grijalva also spoke about the war in Iran, the partial government shutdown, and what it is like to work out of Washington throughout the year.

Check back on this article for more details.