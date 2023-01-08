Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Remembering Jan. 8 shooting in Tucson

Jan. 8 shooting left 6 dead, 13 injured
never-forget-jan-8.png
KGUN9
never-forget-jan-8.png
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 11:32:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On January 8, 2011, six people died and 13 were injured after a mass shooting in Tucson.

On the 12th anniversary, Arizona leaders are remembering one of the darkest days in Tucson, while honoring those who died and those who were wounded.

In a tweet, Gabrielle Giffords, in part, said:

"12 years ago today, I was meeting my constituents at a local Safeway. Then everything changed."

In a tweet, Senator Krysten Sinema, in part, said:

"It’s hard to believe that it’s been 12 years since the tragic shooting in Tucson that killed 6 Arizonans and injured many others, including my friend Gabby Giffords. Today, we remember the Arizonans who were taken too soon and condemn these senseless acts of violence."

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE