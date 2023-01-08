Remembering Jan. 8 shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On January 8, 2011, six people died and 13 were injured after a mass shooting in Tucson.

On the 12th anniversary, Arizona leaders are remembering one of the darkest days in Tucson, while honoring those who died and those who were wounded.

In a tweet, Gabrielle Giffords, in part, said:

Six people were shot & killed: Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy Morris, Judge John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard, Gabe Zimmerman. I was shot in the head. 12 more were injured. pic.twitter.com/Gf9N1D41Q7 — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 8, 2023

In a tweet, Senator Krysten Sinema, in part, said:

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 12 years since the tragic shooting in Tucson that killed 6 Arizonans and injured many others, including my friend @GabbyGiffords. Today, we remember the Arizonans who were taken too soon and condemn these senseless acts of violence. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) January 8, 2023