'BEYOND' kicks off its 12th annual event to commemorate the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — It’s been 12 years since a man with a gun killed six people and injured 13, including then Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

A local non-profit continues to honor, celebrate, and come together in honor of the lives lost on Jan. 8, 2011.

BEYOND Tucson works to foster positive change towards healthier individuals and a stronger community. Every year, BEYOND hosts interactive outdoor physical activities spanning across Pima County in honor of the lives lost and those who were injured in the shooting.

“This tragedy is something that the families involved and the community doesn’t want to dwell on but it’s important to remember and honor those people and to come back to this time of year and think about how we can make different choices and how we can be healthier as a community," said Daniela Diament, Executive Director of BEYOND.

This year they decided to spread the events across two weekends. The plan is to engage different people of all ages to come out and strengthen their health and well-being as a community.

Monday, January 9th



Meet Me at Maynards – Early start Mural Walk with Jannie Cox leaves at 4:30pm

Wednesday, January 11th



Saturday, January 14th



Chuck-son Trail with Ironwood Tree Experience – 9am – 11:30am

Bike Ride to Remember & Renew with The Damion Alexander Team – 9am – Noon - Meet at Mercado San Agustin for 30 mile road ride

Gather to Remember at Christina Taylor Greene Park - 10am - Noon - more details coming soon!

Town of Oro Valley Hike at Linda Vista Trailhead - 8:45am - Noon

BEYOND hopes to reunite with the community and remember the lives that were lost and impacted on Jan. 8, 2011.

For more information, visit Beyond's website.