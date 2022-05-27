"Reid Park Reimagined" survey closes Tuesday, May 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGNU) — Members of the public have until Tuesday, May 31 to share their ideas for the future of Reid Park, through an online survey that's part of the first phase of the City of Tucson's master planning process for the park, "Reid Park Reimagined."

The initial discovery phase of the plan is designed for community feedback, including an interactive map survey which asks park-goers specific geography-based questions about which sections of Reid Park they engage in certain activities, such as where they play sports, have quiet moments, bring pets and attend events.

The survey can be found in both English and Spanish.

City of Tucson The "Reid Park Reimagined" survey asks members of the public to place pins on a map, and gives them the opportunity to explain what they like or don't like about certain areas of the park.

The master planning team, which includes Tucson Parks and Recreation, Sasaki, Kaneen Communications and Wheat Design Group, will move to its second phase in June, assessing the community feedback to determine which features of Reid park should be kept as-is and which should change.

Another public survey is expected this summer.

A simultaneous master plan is also in the works for the Reid Park Zoo, independent of the Reid Park Reimagined plan which focuses solely on the future of Gene C. Reid Park. The two planning teams are sharing information during both processes.

This comes on the heels of a previous plan by Reid Park Zoo to expand into the park's duck pond in 2021. A community group named Save the Heart of Reid Park took action to stop the expansion of the Reid Park Zoo into the duck pond.

Current plans for the Reid Park Zoo expansion seek to preserve the duck pond and adjacent Barnum Hill section of the park.

The survey link for the Gene C. Reid Park Master Plan Development can be found online, and the survey will remain open until Tuesday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m.

