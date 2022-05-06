Reid Park preparing for a nine-month project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has begun a three-phase master planning project for Gene C. Reid Park: Reid Park Reimagined.

The master planning team includes Tucson Parks and Recreation, Sasaki, Kaneen Communications and Wheat Design.

Their goal is to create a design protecting the best of Gene C. Reid Park, while setting a vision for future improvements

It is a three phase project that will take over nine months.

Phase 1: Discovery (April through May)

The master planning team began the first phase, Discovery, by learning everything they could about the park's ecological health, programs, access, buildings, and more.

The team spent the first part of the project preparing to talk with members of the community and get feedback through a map-based survey, launch of the project website, and visit local events.

PHASE 2: Vision (June through September)

Phase 1 results will help the master planning team to build concept choices for the park.

The concept ideas will provide a variety of possibilities for how the park may appear in the future.

This phase will offer more chances for involvement and comment on the idea possibilities given.

PHASE 3: Action (September through December)

Finally, all of the comments on the concept possibilities will be combined and developed into a single plan, including project budgets and phasing, which will be given to the community for additional feedback, resulting in the final master plan.

The Gene C. Reid Park Master Plan will serve as a road map for the park's long-term growth, guiding future park improvements with the assurance that they will fit into a bigger strategic vision.

A park master plan is necessary to guarantee that available resources are used effectively and to the issues selected by the community as having the highest importance.

While gathering funds, other financing sources will be used as needed for the project. Grants from the state, federal, and federal, private and nonprofit partnerships, and voter-approved Proposition 407 bond funds are all possible sources of capital improvement financing.