Regents to discuss Miller's contract Thursday

Assistant coach Lorenzo Romar has been running the team in Miller's absence. The Wildcats host Stanford at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Here is the full announcement from the regents:
Pursuant to A.R.S. §38-431.02, notice is hereby given to members of the Arizona Board of Regents and to the general public that members of the Arizona Board of Regents will meet on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the board office, 2020 North Central Avenue, Suite 230, Phoenix, Arizona 85004. It is expected that one or more members of the board will participate via conference call.
The board will convene in executive session pursuant to A.R.S. § 38-431.03 (A) (1), (3) and (4) for legal advice and discussion regarding University of Arizona men's basketball and the multiple-year employment contract for head men's basketball coach.
Pursuant to A.R.S. §38-431.02 (H), the board may discuss and take action concerning any matter listed on the agenda.
Pursuant to A.R.S. §38-431.03(A) (3), the board may convene in executive session
during the meeting to receive legal advice regarding any matter listed on the agenda.
The agenda may be amended at any time prior to 24 hours before the board meeting.
Estimated starting times for the agenda items are indicated; however, discussions may commence, or action may be taken, before or after the suggested times. Any item on the agenda may be considered at any time out of order at the discretion of the board chair.
It is anticipated the meeting will adjourn at 3:00 p.m.