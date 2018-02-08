Regents approve UA football coach contract

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Board of Regents approved the contract for new University of Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin Thursday.

The deal calls for Sumlin, who became available after he was fired at Texas A&M, to receive $14.5 million over five years. He will receive $2 million guaranteed in each of his first two seasons, followed by $3.5 million a year in seasons three through five.

Incentives could boost Sumlin's pay considerably. He would receive $200,000 apiece for a Pac-12 title or a major bowl win. If he gets the Wildcats to the national championship game he receives $500,000, and if the team wins its first national title he would land $1 million.

The UA has been heavily promoting Sumlin, who has made interview appearances during basketball games and starred in electronic billboards in Phoenix.

Sumlin replaces Rich Rodriguez, who was fired amid sexual misconduct allegations that Rodriguez denies. The UA fired Rich Rodriguez without cause, meaning it had to pay a $6 million buyout.

Including a stint at Houston, Sumlin's career record is 86-43.

Arizona opens the 2018 season Sept. 1 at home against BYU.