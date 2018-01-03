Reports say Arizona could fire Rich Rodriguez

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez could be on his way out according to reports.

USA TODAY reported Tuesday that the firing would be a combination of the Wildcat's poor finish to the season as well as an investigation into potential workplace misconduct. This information was obtained from two people with knowledge of the current situation.

Rodriguez's current contract is set to run until 2020.

