Recycling unrecyclable plastics: How to participate in the Ward 6 pilot program

A midtown Tucson neighborhood is getting a park bench made from recycled materials.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 18:11:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you recycle at home regularly, you know that not all plastic materials are recyclable in the city's blue bins.

Ward 6 City Councilmember Steve Kozachik has a pilot program in the works that takes aim at those "unrecyclable" plastics and puts them to use as building material.

Kozachik's office is holding a "drive-thru starter kit giveaway" Friday, August 12 from 9:30 a.m. until noon for anyone interested in participating in the program.

The kits contain informational flyers and plastic bags to help you collect the non-recycleable materials that will eventually be turned into construction-grade plastic blocks.

Interested participants should visit the Ward 6 office at 3202 E. First St. Friday morning to collect their kits.

Participants are asked to drop off their plastic materials at the Ward 6 office, any time day or night.

