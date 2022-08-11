Recycling unrecyclable plastics: How to participate in the Ward 6 pilot program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you recycle at home regularly, you know that not all plastic materials are recyclable in the city's blue bins.
Ward 6 City Councilmember Steve Kozachik has a pilot program in the works that takes aim at those "unrecyclable" plastics and puts them to use as building material.
Kozachik's office is holding a "drive-thru starter kit giveaway" Friday, August 12 from 9:30 a.m. until noon for anyone interested in participating in the program.
The kits contain informational flyers and plastic bags to help you collect the non-recycleable materials that will eventually be turned into construction-grade plastic blocks.
Interested participants should visit the Ward 6 office at 3202 E. First St. Friday morning to collect their kits.
Participants are asked to drop off their plastic materials at the Ward 6 office, any time day or night.
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.