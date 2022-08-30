Public funeral service for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay Thursday, Sept. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County officials have announced a public funeral will take place Thursday, Sept. 1 for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. The service will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., at 10 a.m.

Martinez-Garibay was killed last week on Thursday, Aug. 25 while serving an eviction warrant at the Lind Commons Apartment complex near Ft. Lowell Road and Dodge Boulevard.

"While Constable Martinez only worked for the County for a short time, she was well known and well liked in the community, and I expect many people will want to pay their respects and honor her for her service to the County and our country," said Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher in a memorandum issued to the Board of Supervisors.

Lesher noted in the memo that Presiding Constable Michael Stevenson is looking into administrative reforms within the office's policies and procedures.

She added in the memo, "Once the criminal and administrative reviews of the shooting are complete it may be appropriate for the Board to discuss administration of the Constables Office and any reforms that may be necessary."

