Proposed bill would criminalize interfering with legal arrests at state level

PHOENIX — A new bill may be headed to the Arizona Statehouse, criminalizing interference with officers during a legal arrest.

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller began the press conference outside the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, flanked by supporters holding “we support ICE” signs as protesters attempted to drown out speakers.

After moving inside the Capitol complex, Miller reaffirmed his support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In December, Miller announced a partnership with ICE, allowing Pinal County Sheriffs to perform some immigration duties. In the Monday morning press conference, he doubled down on that support.

“We have drug traffickers, we have human traffickers all throughout the county and all throughout the state of Arizona,” he said. “These issues need to be cleaned up, and we’re happy to have ICE in our communities.”

Through protesters outside—like Clarissa Vela with the People First Party—disagree.

"We're loud, we're proud that immigrants are welcome in the state of Arizona and the United States of America," she said.

With the support of State Republican lawmakers, Miller is proposing a new bill that would “impose a serious penalty and make a felony, anyone who interferes with officers during a lawful arrest.”

Arizona law already bans blocking official government duties through violence or threats, but that law doesn’t expand to arrests.

“This bill draws a constitutional line,” Miller said. “Observe, record, question, but do not physically obstruct.”

He says the bill is inspired by a recent increase in protests against Federal Immigration Enforcement, citing a Dec. 5 operation at Tucson’s Taco Giro restaurants, where more than 100 people—including U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva—protested against Immigration agents as they carried out search warrants.

Two U.S. citizens were arrested that day, and two officers were injured, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement release.

“We’ve seen mobs surround officers, block paths, escalate threats during arrests, allowing dangerous felons to flee,” Miller said. “This is why this bill is essential now.”

Vela—who came to Phoenix from Pinal County— said protesters weren't allowed inside for the conference, so she wasn't able to hear the bill proposal, but swore to keep speaking out against ICE and its partnership in her county.

"We're not going to be silent," she said. "We can't be silenced. We have freedom of speech."

Miller said the bill wouldn’t just protect law enforcement but would also protect protesters, he says, exercising their First Amendment rights lawfully, including the protesters who forced the press conference inside.

There is no timeline for the bill’s introduction to the statehouse chambers, and Miller said he has not yet talked with Governor Hobbs about the bill.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover released a statement urging her constituents to stay safe:

“Masked, armed agents sweeping into neighborhoods across the country have sown chaos, confusion, and fear. The goal of those of us who work in public safety is supposed to be the opposite of that.

Here in Pima County, we expect our community members and our own local police to be safe from recklessness.

And to that end, I am urging our community not to meet recklessness with more recklessness. We must be smart and fight fire not with more fire but with water. As your County Attorney, I am here to do everything possible to protect your rights to peacefully organize, educate, and record, and I ask that you stay cool, calm, and collected so that you do not rush to judgment and mistake criminal investigations with warrants signed by judges with an “ICE sweep” that has yet to occur here.

We must move in ways that are wise and pray that keeps us all alive. I am with you Pima County.”

