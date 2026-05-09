Project Blue opponents say they’ll target associated businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — People fighting the Project Blue data center are promising new tactics in their fight against the project.

Thursday they brought what they call a noise demonstration into the private offices of the law firm representing Beale Infrastructure–the company behind the data center. Videos from people at the law firm of Lazarus and Silvyn show people wearing masks holding signs, shouting and beating drums.

A group calling itself the Cholla Brigade sent KGUN9 a statement that said in part.

"...This demonstration marks a new development in the opposition to data centers in the Tucson area, where residents are now confronting companies involved in the development, as well as the proposed construction site itself...."

Beale Infrastructure sees the intrusion as trespassing and some of the protestors’ statements as threatening. One statement said protestors will continue to visit companies that support the project.

A Beale spokesperson says in part.

"...a group of masked individuals trespassed into the offices of one of our partners in Tucson and threatened staff. While we support the fundamental right to peaceful protest and to everyone making their voices heard, we condemn this behavior in the strongest terms. Employees of Beale Infrastructure and our partners are fellow Arizonans, neighbors, and community members who deserve respect...."

Tucson Police responded to the incident. TPD says its threat mitigation unit is investigating. KGUN9 has received no word of any arrests.

