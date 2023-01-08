Watch Now
President Biden kicks off first trip to US-Mexico border

Met Governor Abbott at the airport
President Joe Biden has kicked off his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border while in office, landing at the El Paso International Airport Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jan 08, 2023
EL PASO, Texas — President Joe Biden has kicked off his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border while in office, landing at the El Paso International Airport Sunday afternoon.

KGUN 9 sent a team to El Paso where reporters learned the president first met Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

However, President Biden quickly left due to a busy schedule including:

  • Visiting a migrant facility
  • Touring the bridge of Americas

Gov. Abbott reportedly spoke discouragingly about the visit.
Tune in at 5 p.m. where KGUN 9's Heidi Alagha is going live from El Paso, Texas with the governor's perspective on all this.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

