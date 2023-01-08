President Biden kicks off first trip to US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas — President Joe Biden has kicked off his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border while in office, landing at the El Paso International Airport Sunday afternoon.
KGUN 9 sent a team to El Paso where reporters learned the president first met Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
However, President Biden quickly left due to a busy schedule including:
- Visiting a migrant facility
- Touring the bridge of Americas
Gov. Abbott reportedly spoke discouragingly about the visit.
Today, I met with President Biden during his first visit to the border.— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 8, 2023
I hand-delivered a letter asking him to do his constitutional duty to secure our border and keep Texans — and Americans — safe.
Full letter: https://t.co/04B6hYfKRJ pic.twitter.com/bAHxCbBNJ8
