Power restored at Tucson USPS processing center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Processing and Distribution Center, which the U.S. Postal Service previously told KGUN in a statement was without power due to a mechanical issue, appears to be back online and neighbors report mail delivery has resumed.

VIDEO: KGUN 9's Marc Monroy has the update in video below:

USPS Corporate Communications had said the facility was “currently without power” and that the agency was working to restore power as quickly as possible. The statement added mail would be processed within the USPS network and that delivery was not impacted, though officials did not provide an estimated time for restoration.

On scene this morning, KGUN 9 reporter Mark Monroy said the situation looks improved. “Everything seems to be going fine right now,” Monroy reported. “Some of the neighbors inside tell me that they are getting their mail now and the power up inside is back up and running.” He also said he has reached out to the USPS public information officer for further updates.

KGUN 9 will provide additional information as it becomes available.