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Power outages hit TEP customers in foothills, eastside

TEP's outage map said over 4,500 customers were without power Sunday evening as severe thunderstorms continue to hit Tucson
TEP HQ
KGUN 9/Isaac Stockton
Tucson Electric Power Downtown Tucson building
TEP HQ
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UPDATE (6:45 p.m.):

While power has been restored for many, just under 1,500 customers are still without power in the same neighborhoods.

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Nearly 4,500 TEP customers were without power Sunday evening, according to the company's outage map.

It comes a day after Saturday storms wiped out power for over 10,000 customers in Tucson.

The National Weather Service also put out a severe thunderstorm warning just before 4:30 p.m., remaining in place until 5:00 p.m.

The affected neighborhoods include two areas in the foothills and another in the eastside.

This is an ongoing story, we will continue to update it as we receive more information.

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