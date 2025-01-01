Luis Lopez is a news producer with KGUN 9. A 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, Luis began his broadcast career at KYMA in Yuma, where he spent four years wearing many hats, but was primarily a sports and weather anchor.

During his time in Yuma, Luis covered everything from local high school rivalries to major national events, including Super Bowl LVII and LVIII, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four, the 2024 WNBA All-Star game, and MLB and NBA playoff games.

Now in Southern Arizona, Luis is excited to connect with the Tucson community and help keep viewers informed and engaged.

You can reach him at luis.lopez@kgun9.com.