Port of Nogales CBP Officers seize 400,000 fentanyl pills during weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized 400,000 fentanyl pills and 152 pounds of meth over the weekend of September 17, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

The drug totals were an accumulation of five separate seizures. Of the 400,000 fentanyl pills, 30,000 were the 'rainbow' variety. Authorities have warned an increasing prevalence of rainbow fentanyl could be used to target younger children.

Humphries shared that the drugs were hidden in various parts of multiple vehicles, including the back wall of a truck cab, in the sides of vehicles and in various recesses of a pickup truck.