Police: Woman killed at apartment complex near Park and Irvington

Tucson police investigated the killing of a woman at an apartment complex near Park and Irvington Tuesday.
Posted at 7:11 AM, May 03, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated the killing of a woman at an apartment complex near Park and Irvington Tuesday.

Police say officers conducting a welfare check found the woman with obvious signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

There were no suspects in custody Tuesday morning.

