Police: Shots fired Wednesday near 29th Street and Swan Road

Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 15:08:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say shots were fired near 29th Street and Swan Wednesday morning.

Officers also confirm SWAT units responded to the scene, serving a warrant at a home in the area.

As of noon Wednesday, there were no arrests.

