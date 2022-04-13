Police: Serious-injury wreck snarls traffic at 29th Street and Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a multi-vehicle, serious-injury wreck at 29th Street and Swan Road Wednesday.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) April 13, 2022
Officers from @OpsMidtown are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of E. 29th St. & S. Swan Rd. as officers are investigating a serious-injury, multi-vehicle collision. Expect delays for next several hours.
Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TodKLZE3Tm
Police said the closure was expected to last several hours.
22nd Street and Alvernon worked as alternates.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.