Police: Serious-injury wreck snarls traffic at 29th Street and Swan

Tucson police investigated a multi-vehicle, serious-injury wreck at 29th Street and Swan Road Wednesday.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 16:02:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a multi-vehicle, serious-injury wreck at 29th Street and Swan Road Wednesday.

Police said the closure was expected to last several hours.

22nd Street and Alvernon worked as alternates.
