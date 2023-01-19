Police: Serious injury wreck shuts down Grant and Craycroft Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a serious-injury wreck shut down Grant and Craycroft Thursday.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 19, 2023
Please avoid the area of E. Grant Rd. and N. Craycroft Rd.
Traffic Detectives are investigating a serious-injury collision between two vehicles that happened around 8:30 a.m. Use an alternate route and drive safe as you commute this morning.
The wreck happened at about 8:30 a.m.
Speedway and Alvernon worked as alternates.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.