Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Police: Serious injury wreck shuts down Grant and Craycroft Thursday

Image (3).jpeg
KGUN 9 | Heidi Alagha
A crash at Grant and Craycroft Roads on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 8:30 a.m.
Image (3).jpeg
GRANT CRAYC
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 12:00:10-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a serious-injury wreck shut down Grant and Craycroft Thursday.

The wreck happened at about 8:30 a.m.

Speedway and Alvernon worked as alternates.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE