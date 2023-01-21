One man dead after crash on Craycroft and Grant road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has confirmed that 69-year-old Michael Cantwell Sturgis has died after a car accident on North Craycroft Road and East Grant Road.

On January 19, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. detectives say Sturgis was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition traveling westbound on Grant Road.

When Sturgis attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Craycroft Road he was struck by a Lexus Sedan traveling eastbound.

According to TPD, an 18-year-old man was driving the Lexus.

Officers say both drivers were transported to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the hospital Sturgis died from his injuries.

According to an officer from the DUI Enforcement unit neither of the drivers was impaired.

The contributing factors of the crash are still under investigation and no charges or citations have been issued.

