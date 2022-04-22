Watch
Police: One dead in shooting near Park and University

One person died in an early-morning shooting near Park Avenue and University Boulevard.
Posted at 7:17 AM, Apr 22, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person died in an early-morning shooting near Park Avenue and University Boulevard.

Tucson police say officers responded to 911 calls around 2 a.m. Police say a male was found dead after a confrontation between two groups.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

