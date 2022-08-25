Watch Now
Police: Officer-involved shooting on South Park Avenue Thursday

TUCSON POLICE
TPD
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 16:44:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened just before noon in the 6000 block of South Park Avenue.

