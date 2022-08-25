Police: Officer-involved shooting on South Park Avenue Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened just before noon in the 6000 block of South Park Avenue.

🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨



The investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 12 p.m. in the 6000 block of S. Park Ave.



Details are limited. Media staging area will be S. Park and E. Bilby, north of. Unk ETA for media briefing. pic.twitter.com/mRjlN0wW8X — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 25, 2022

