Police: Officer-involved shooting on South Park Avenue Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated an officer-involved shooting Thursday.
Police say the shooting happened just before noon in the 6000 block of South Park Avenue.
🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 25, 2022
The investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 12 p.m. in the 6000 block of S. Park Ave.
Details are limited. Media staging area will be S. Park and E. Bilby, north of. Unk ETA for media briefing. pic.twitter.com/mRjlN0wW8X
Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this developing story.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.