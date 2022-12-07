Watch Now
Police: Officer involved in shooting Wednesday at Forgeus Ave. apartments

A Tucson police officer was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened at Las Villas de Kino Apartments, 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Dec 07, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson police officer was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at Las Villas de Kino Apartments, 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue.

