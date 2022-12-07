Police: Officer involved in shooting Wednesday at Forgeus Ave. apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson police officer was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Police say the shooting happened at Las Villas de Kino Apartments, 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue.
🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 7, 2022
An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 5515 S. Forgeus Ave.
Details are limited. The media staging area will be S. Forgeus & S. Mayflower. pic.twitter.com/m9MEXoN0SN
Stay with KGUN 9 for more on this developing story.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.