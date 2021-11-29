Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man lacerated near Monte Vista, Dodge Sunday

Tucson police say a man was lacerated near Monte Vista and Dodge Sunday.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 09:06:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a man was lacerated near Monte Vista and Dodge Sunday.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman was also involved in the incident.

There are no suspects outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!