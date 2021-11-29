Police: Man lacerated near Monte Vista, Dodge Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a man was lacerated near Monte Vista and Dodge Sunday.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A woman was also involved in the incident.
There are no suspects outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.
