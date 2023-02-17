Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Police: Man seriously injured in Stone/Fort Lowell shooting Friday

A man was seriously injured Friday in a shooting at Stone and Fort Lowell. Tucson police say the suspect remained at the scene. The victim was hospitalized. Photo via Google Earth.
Google Earth
A man was seriously injured Friday in a shooting at Stone and Fort Lowell. Tucson police say the suspect remained at the scene. The victim was hospitalized. Photo via Google Earth.<br/>
A man was seriously injured Friday in a shooting at Stone and Fort Lowell. Tucson police say the suspect remained at the scene. The victim was hospitalized. Photo via Google Earth.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 12:30:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was seriously injured Friday in a shooting at Stone and Fort Lowell.

Tucson police say the suspect remained at the scene. The victim was hospitalized.

Police are investigating and will update KGUN 9 with the latest information.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE