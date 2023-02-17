Police: Man seriously injured in Stone/Fort Lowell shooting Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was seriously injured Friday in a shooting at Stone and Fort Lowell.
Tucson police say the suspect remained at the scene. The victim was hospitalized.
Police are investigating and will update KGUN 9 with the latest information.
