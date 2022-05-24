Police looking for two suspects involved in Funky Monk shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for two men they suspect were involved in Saturday's downtown shooting.

Detectives say the party-goers got into a fight outside of the Funky Monk at about 1:30 a.m.

This led to both firing shots.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 the first suspect is a black man in his 20s and was wearing black pants and a black sweater with a Playboy bunny on the back.

The second suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build. He also had hand tattoos and may have tattoos on his neck.

If anyone has any information, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Callers may remain anonymous.

