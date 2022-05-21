Shooting near Funky Monk leaves one in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that took place outside of Funky Monky, which is located at 350 East Congress Street.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. and two victims were found in the area, one was transported to the hospital officers say.

TPD says East Congress Street and North Toole Avenue will be shut down until further notice.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

