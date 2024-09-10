Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Police killer refused modifications to conviction; will be in prison for life

The city is renaming a Tucson Police Department substation in honor of a fallen officer.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
The city is renaming a Tucson Police Department substation in honor of a fallen officer.<br/>
The city is renaming a Tucson Police Department substation in honor of a fallen officer.
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — David Delich, and his attorneys attempted to make modifications to his conviction and a Pima County Superior Court Judge denied that motion, the Pima County Attorney's office announced.

The court outcome confirms that Delich will never be released from prison during his lifetime.

Delich was convicted as the shooter in the death of Officer Erik Hite on June 2, 2008.

"We want to thank our Criminal SVU Supervisor and Prosecutor Brad Roach who took the lead in the case to help gain this outcome. Our thoughts are with the family of fallen Officer Erik Hite," the Pima County Attorney's office said.\

SHOOTING OF ERIK HITE

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo
Find the stories in your neighborhood