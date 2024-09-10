Police killer refused modifications to conviction; will be in prison for life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — David Delich, and his attorneys attempted to make modifications to his conviction and a Pima County Superior Court Judge denied that motion, the Pima County Attorney's office announced.

The court outcome confirms that Delich will never be released from prison during his lifetime.

Delich was convicted as the shooter in the death of Officer Erik Hite on June 2, 2008.

"We want to thank our Criminal SVU Supervisor and Prosecutor Brad Roach who took the lead in the case to help gain this outcome. Our thoughts are with the family of fallen Officer Erik Hite," the Pima County Attorney's office said.\