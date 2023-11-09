Erik Hite Foundation raising money for first responder daycare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Erik Hite Foundation is hosting their Circle of Care Gala Friday, Nov. 11. Gala tickets are sold out, according to the foundation, but whether or not you attend the gala, you can still help raise funds.

The local non-profit works to help first responders with affordable daycare and resources.

They're working to raise money to build another daycare for first responders in Tucson. the

For more information on how you can help or to donate, visit the foundation's website.

