Erik Hite Foundation raising money for first responder daycare

The Erik Hite Foundation works to help first responders with affordable daycare and resources.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Nov 09, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Erik Hite Foundation is hosting their Circle of Care Gala Friday, Nov. 11. Gala tickets are sold out, according to the foundation, but whether or not you attend the gala, you can still help raise funds.

The local non-profit works to help first responders with affordable daycare and resources.

They're working to raise money to build another daycare for first responders in Tucson. the

For more information on how you can help or to donate, visit the foundation's website.

