Police investigate serious-injury crash near Kino and Duvall Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a serious-injury motorcycle wreck near Kino Parkway and Duvall Vista Wednesday.
Police said northbound Kino would be shut down for "an extended time frame."
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 13, 2022
Officers from @ops_south are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle at the intersection of S. Kino Parkway & E. Duvall Vista. Northbound Kino Parkway will be shut down for an extended time frame. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cr1JQbe7UN
Park Avenue worked as an alternate.
