Police investigate serious-injury crash near Kino and Duvall Vista

Tucson police investigated a serious-injure wreck near Kino Parkway and Duvall Vista Wednesday.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a serious-injury motorcycle wreck near Kino Parkway and Duvall Vista Wednesday.

Police said northbound Kino would be shut down for "an extended time frame."

Park Avenue worked as an alternate.
