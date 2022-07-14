Tow truck takes out motorcyclist in 2900 block of South Kino Parkway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a fatal motorcycle collision which happened in the 2900 block of South Kino Parkway.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas told KGUN 9 the crash involving a black 2021 BMW R18 motorcycle and a white 2005 Ford F650 tow truck happened Wednesday afternoon just after 1.

He says the 51-year-old victim Justin Schultz Cetas was heading north on Kino Parkway in the median lane when the driver of a tow tuck tried to make a left turn in front of the motorcyclist.

Sgt. Gradillas reveals that's when the Cetas hit the rear passenger side of the tow truck.

Tucson Firefighters transported the victim to the Banner University Medial Center, where medical staff later pronounced him dead.

According to officers, the tow truck driver immediately stopped and cooperated with police. They also reported the driver was not impaired.

Investigators determined the tow truck driver failing to yield was the "major contributing factor," Sgt. Gradillas confirms.

This ups 2022's motorcycle fatalities to 13.