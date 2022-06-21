Watch
Police identify three suspects related to death of Alma Gomez

One turned herself into authorities
Megan Meier
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 19:03:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has identified three suspects related to the fatal shooting of Alma Gomez.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos reveals 18-year-old Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18-year-old Luis Isaiah Navarro and 19-year-old Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez apparently broke into Gomez's home.

He says they fatally shot Gomez before running off.

Magos also believes the three suspects knew Gomez.

According to Magos, a SWAT team and Community Response Team Officers served warrants to Uranga and Navarro on Wednesday, arresting to the two.

Uranga and Navarro are both charged with the following:

  • Armed robbery
  • Kidnapping
  • Felony murder

Authorities are holding the two at the Pima County Jail on $1 million bonds.

Magos confirms Rios-Sanchez turned herself in on Friday.

He says she is also charged with the same counts as Uranga and Navarro. However, Rios-Sanchez is only held on a $500,000 bond at the Pima County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME to anonymously help the police.

