Tucson police respond to deadly home shooting in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to a home shooting on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of W. Kentucky Street around 2 a.m.

A woman identified as 40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez was found with gunshot wounds.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers notified her next of kin.