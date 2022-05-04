Watch
Tucson police respond to deadly home shooting in South Tucson

A woman was shot to death Monday, May 2 in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street.
Posted at 9:54 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 12:58:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to a home shooting on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of W. Kentucky Street around 2 a.m.

A woman identified as 40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez was found with gunshot wounds.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers notified her next of kin.

