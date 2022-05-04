Tucson police respond to deadly home shooting in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to a home shooting on Monday evening.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of W. Kentucky Street around 2 a.m.
A woman identified as 40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez was found with gunshot wounds.
Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers notified her next of kin.
