Police identify 30-year-old man who died in Sunday motorcycle wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 30-year-old man died in a Sunday motorcycle wreck near Swan Road and Pima Street.

Tucson police say Daniel Damato died after his red and black 2009 Yamaha YZRFL motorcycle got into a crash with a blue 2010 Ford Flex.

Damato was riding northbound on Swan when the Ford Flex hit him.

Witnesses say Damato was weaving in and out of traffic and might have been traveling at high speeds during the wreck. The Flex also failed to yield while making a left turn.

Authorities have not issued any charges or citations.