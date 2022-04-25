Police identify 30-year-old man who died in Sunday motorcycle wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 30-year-old man died in a Sunday motorcycle wreck near Swan Road and Pima Street.
Tucson police say Daniel Damato died after his red and black 2009 Yamaha YZRFL motorcycle got into a crash with a blue 2010 Ford Flex.
Damato was riding northbound on Swan when the Ford Flex hit him.
Witnesses say Damato was weaving in and out of traffic and might have been traveling at high speeds during the wreck. The Flex also failed to yield while making a left turn.
Authorities have not issued any charges or citations.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.