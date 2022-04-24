Road closure near Pima and Swan one dead in collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed one person dead in a motorcyclist accident off the intersection of Pima and Swan.

The crash happened around 12:30 P.M. today and one other person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Currently, the details are limited, as more information comes in we will keep you updated.

