Police investigating abandoned baby connected to stolen car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is currently looking into an abandoned baby found Tuesday morning.

According to a TPD spokesman, a call came in at 7:20 a.m. about a vehicle with a 1-year-old boy in the back stolen from a convenience store near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.

At 7:30 a.m., police got a call about the boy left on the side of the road in the 4400 block of East 28th Street.

The boy was not injured. The mother identified the boy and turned him over to his mother.

The stolen vehicle has not been recovered.