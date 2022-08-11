Watch Now
Police: Bear spotted near Oracle and Linda Vista

Posted at 8:06 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 11:55:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The headline originally included an incorrect cross street.

A bear was spotted near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Thursday.

According to Oro Valley police, the bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road.

Police say Arizona Game and Fish has been notified.

