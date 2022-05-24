Watch
AZGFD: Bear sighting near Fort Lowell Park, not yet located

Arizona Game and Fish Department
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 14:53:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is cautioning people in the Fort Lowell Park area and along the Rillito River to be cautious of a black bear that may be roaming the area.

The bear, identified as a young adult and reddish-brown in color, was first spotted Sunday near North Campbell Avenue and East River Road. It was seen again at 2:11 p.m. Monday near North Craycroft Road and East Glenn Street, but has yet to be located by AZGFD.

AZGFD officials believe the bear is non-threatening based on its behavior. Despite its apparent fear of humans, if seen, the public should report it immediately to (623) 236 - 7201.

The department speculated that the young bear, without its own established territory, likely descended to the Tucson area from the Santa Catalinas in search of food and water and may use the Rillito River as a corridor.

Black bears from the same areas were signed in La Paloma in 2017 and 2018, according to the AZGFD.

As a reminder, the AZGFD recently said big sources of water are likely to attract large predators as temperatures rise, and those leaving out water sources for animals should limit quantities to a pie tin-sized container in the interest of public safety and safety for the wildlife.

Those concerned about wildlife's access to water during the drought are encouraged to text SENDWATER to 41444.

