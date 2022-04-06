Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police arrest 20-year-old woman accused of killing elderly man in hit-and-run

Held on a $500K bond, booked on two outstanding warrants
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Scripps
Generic cuffs.
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:12:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department arrested a 20-year-old woman accused of killing a 79-year-old man in a hit-and-run wreck.

Officers claim Elaine Vernette Boone hit Anthony Ames at a parking lot on North Columbus Boulevard Friday, March 25.

Ames was booked into the Pima County Jail on a $501,500 bond.

She faces charges including aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, aggravated assault with serious injuries and second-degree homicide.

She was also booked on two outstanding warrants.

Police say Boone intentionally hit Ames and another woman in the parking lot after an argument.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!