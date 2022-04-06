Police arrest 20-year-old woman accused of killing elderly man in hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department arrested a 20-year-old woman accused of killing a 79-year-old man in a hit-and-run wreck.
Officers claim Elaine Vernette Boone hit Anthony Ames at a parking lot on North Columbus Boulevard Friday, March 25.
Ames was booked into the Pima County Jail on a $501,500 bond.
She faces charges including aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, aggravated assault with serious injuries and second-degree homicide.
She was also booked on two outstanding warrants.
Police say Boone intentionally hit Ames and another woman in the parking lot after an argument.
