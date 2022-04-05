Hit-and-run victim dies, police investigating as a homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are now investigating a hit-and-run that happened near the end of March as a homicide.

One of the victims died on April 2.

It first happened on March 25, 2022, just before 4:30 p.m.

Officers responded to North Columbus Boulevard.

Officers located two victims, a man and a woman, in a parking lot. Both were taken to Banner UMC to be treated for their serious injuries. The driver had already left the scene by the time officers got there.

Investigators learned there had been a fight between Ames, the woman, and the person driving the car. They say the suspect intentionally hit the victims and then ran away from the scene.

More than a week later 79-year-old Anthony Ames died of his injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

If anyone has any information, call 911 or 88-CRIME.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

