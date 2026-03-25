Pima Supervisors start process that could replace Sheriff Nanos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Supervisors are moving ahead with a process that could let them remove Sheriff Chris Nanos from Office.

Reporting from the Arizona Republic showed when Nanos went to work for the Sheriff’s department many years ago he did not disclose that he had a series of discipline problems when he was an officer with the El Paso Police Department.

In a recent lawsuit deposition Nanos said he had never been suspended, but background information on the latest Supervisors agenda includes a summary of Nanos’ discipline record with El Paso Police in the late 1970’s and 80’s. It shows 27 entries over 5 years. Five allegations were not sustained.

The list includes a 15 day suspension for use of excessive force, five other suspensions for lesser infractions and a 1982 entry that says insubordination and inefficiency claims led him to resign before he could be fired.

County Supervisor Matt Heinz says if Nanos had disclosed that information he would probably have never been certified as a law enforcement officer in Arizona.

He says, “The Sheriff's history in Pima County for 42 years seems to be based on a fraud.“

Pima Supervisors are using a state law (Arizona Revised Statutes 11-243) that allows them to require Nanos to make a report under oath about his actions.

If he fails to do that, the law allows Supervisors to remove him as Sheriff and choose a replacement.

In an emailed statement Sheriff Nanos says, “In response to the Board's decision today, Sheriff Nanos will comply with A.R.S. § 11-253 to provide a report to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

He has always been transparent and will provide a report once more direction is provided by the Pima County Administrator.

Because this is a legal matter, the Sheriff is unable to comment any further on this matter.”

