Pima Regional Critical Incident Team investigates in-custody death

Posted at 12:41 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 03:41:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting the Pima Regional Critical Incident team is investigating an in-custody death that happened Monday.

According to a release sent after 11 p.m., PCSD says the Team was conducting its investigation near 6th Avenue and 36th Street.

Details are limited at this time, but PCSD says the situation happened after the South Tucson Police Department attempted to take a suspect into custody.

The Sheriff's Department says more information will be released at a later time. So far, details about what led up to the arrest or why law enforcement was in the area has not been released.

