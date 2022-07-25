Watch Now
Gates Pass Road currently shut down near Kinney Road
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 13:43:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near Kinney Road and Gates Pass Road.

Gates Pass Road is currently shut down in both directions between Kinney and the G-9 pull out.

PCSD is asking drivers to find alternate routes. The public should avoid the area.

