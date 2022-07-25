TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near Kinney Road and Gates Pass Road.
Gates Pass Road is currently shut down in both directions between Kinney and the G-9 pull out.
PCSD is asking drivers to find alternate routes. The public should avoid the area.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter