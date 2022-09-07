Pima County holds free COVID-19 test distribution events this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The free federal at-home COVID-19 test program ended Friday, but access to free tests is still available in Pima County.

Pima County is expanding its at-home COVID-19 test distribution program after the federal program was suspended on Friday, Sept. 2.

The Pima County Health Disparities Program is holding distribution events throughout the rest of this week. Families can pick up as many tests as they need, with no questions asked.

“We are prioritizing engaging the community and trying to eliminate as many barriers as we can, in order for people to access health services,” said Program Manager Eddie Diaz.

Diaz said historically it’s been more difficult for marginalized groups to access healthcare in their neighborhoods.

He said it’s for this reason distributions are located in community-centered organizations, like the most recent event at Nonprofit We Care Tucson.

“Pima County has a very diverse group of people and our main goal is to engage them in a meaningful way, but to also ensure that the resources are available without any of those added barriers,” said Diaz.

Residents can also pick up COVID-19 tests at local libraries during business hours.

Diaz said these locations were also chosen to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 infections in vulnerable neighborhoods.

“Because the community is most vulnerable it means it might not have the resources available to have a successful health outcome,” he said.

More distribution events will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week. Pick up will be available at libraries listed on the Pima County website for as long as tests are available.

Residents can also access information on COVID-19 tests, as well as how to use the COVID-19 test in the language they need.

