Pima County Health officials investigate new measles case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County health officials have confirmed a second measles case involving a Tucsonan who developed symptoms after returning from international travel.

The Pima County Health Department is working with the Arizona Department of Health Services and local healthcare partners to investigate this latest case, which is not related to the previously reported measles case in the county.

"While measles remains rare in Pima County, this case is a reminder that international travel can increase the risk of exposure," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Deparment Health Director.

In a new conference over the weekend, Dr. Cullen and Dr. Sudha Nagalingam, infectious disease specialist with El Rio Health confirmed the person is fully vaccinated and developed symptoms after returning to Arizona from Mexico. Adding that the person is not hospitalized and is isolating and recovering at home.

Health officials have identified specific locations and dates where potential exposure to measles may have occurred at two El Rio Health clinic locations:

El Rio Health Northwest (320 W. Prince Road):

Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

El Rio Health Congress (839 W. Congress Street):

Wednesday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dr. Cullen says anyone who believes they were exposed and is experiencing symptoms should stay home, avoid contact with others and contact their primary healthcare provider before seeking in-person care to help prevent further spread.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and may include:



Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A rash that usually begins on the face and spreads downward.

Measles is a serious viral infection that can cause permanent damage or even death, especially for children under five-years-old.

It's one of the most contagious illnesses and can spread through direct contact, infected surfaces and live in the air for up to two hours. One infected person can potentially infect nine to 18 unvaccinated people.

"Measles is highly contagious, but vaccination remains the most effective way to protect yourself and your community," said Dr. Cullen.

Dr. Cullen says two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing the disease. She adds that children should receive two doses as recommended and adults who are unsure of their vaccination status should talk with their healthcare provider.

MMR vaccinations are available at all Pima County Health Department clinics regardless of insurance status.

Pima County Health states the overall risk to the general public remains low, but health officials and regional healthcare systems remain on high alert.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.