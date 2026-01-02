Confirmed measles case under investigation in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Health officials are investigating the first confirmed case of measles in Pima County. The individual recently traveled across the border into southern Arizona and was quickly hospitalized and isolated in a Tucson medical facility.

The Pima County Health Department, in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Santa Cruz County Health and Human Services Department, has determined that the overall risk to the public is low.

There is no known public exposure at this time.

Measles is highly contagious but preventable through vaccination. Health officials say anyone who is unvaccinated is at higher risk of contracting the disease. Since June, Arizona has reported 205 cases, with this being the first confirmed case in Pima County.

Symptoms typically appear about 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash. Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their healthcare provider or Pima County Epidemiology at 520-724-7797.

Measles can be serious, especially for children under age five. Complications can include pneumonia, brain damage, permanent hearing or vision problems, and in rare cases, death. The virus spreads through direct contact, contaminated surfaces, and can remain in the air for up to two hours. One infected person can spread the disease to 9 to 18 unvaccinated people.

Health officials emphasized that vaccination is the safest and most effective protection. Myths about measles, including that vitamin A prevents infection or that the MMR vaccine is linked to autism, have been debunked. In recent outbreaks, 93% of those infected were unvaccinated, and nearly 20% of infected children under five required hospitalization.

For more information about measles and vaccination locations, visit pima.gov/measles.