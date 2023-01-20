Pima Animal Care Center extends closure through Monday, Jan. 23.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center is extending its closure through Monday, Jan. 23 as it continues to deal with multiple cases of Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus or “Strep zoo” in the facility.
Strep zoo is highly infectious, and has no vaccine and few warning signs, PACC spokespeople say. As of Thursday, PACC has had four dogs test positive, and has an additional five dogs in quarantine awaiting test results.
The shelter says it has had to euthanize two dogs "due to severe illness likely caused by Strep zoo."
The closure, first announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, is being extended at the recommendation of the shelter’s Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Jennifer Wilcox.
“PACC is anxious to get back to normal,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “However, we want to make sure that we’re doing right by the community and the pets in our care.”
Emergency services do remain available at PACC during the extended closure. Those include intakes for:
- animals experiencing medical distress
- animals who pose a risk to public safety
- animals who are injured, or are involved in an injury to a person
Calling the Animal Protection Services dispatch line at (520) 724-5900 is the best course of action for emergency situations, says PACC.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.