Pima Animal Care Center extends closure through Monday, Jan. 23.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center is extending its closure through Monday, Jan. 23 as it continues to deal with multiple cases of Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus or “Strep zoo” in the facility.

Strep zoo is highly infectious, and has no vaccine and few warning signs, PACC spokespeople say. As of Thursday, PACC has had four dogs test positive, and has an additional five dogs in quarantine awaiting test results.

The shelter says it has had to euthanize two dogs "due to severe illness likely caused by Strep zoo."

The closure, first announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, is being extended at the recommendation of the shelter’s Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Jennifer Wilcox.

“PACC is anxious to get back to normal,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “However, we want to make sure that we’re doing right by the community and the pets in our care.”

Emergency services do remain available at PACC during the extended closure. Those include intakes for:



animals experiencing medical distress

animals who pose a risk to public safety

animals who are injured, or are involved in an injury to a person

Calling the Animal Protection Services dispatch line at (520) 724-5900 is the best course of action for emergency situations, says PACC.